Home / World News / Benjamin Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government

Benjamin Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government

world news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:57 AM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu: The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Benjamin Netanyahu a 28-day period to form a government.

Benjamin Netanyahu: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen. (Reuters)
Benjamin Netanyahu: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu requested a 14-day extension on Thursday to a deadline for forming a government, citing hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners, his Likud party said.

Read more: Aware of long delays in visa appointments in India: What White House said

The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Netanyahu a 28-day period to form a government after Likud and likely religious-nationalist partners came ahead in a Nov 1 election. The current deadline is on Sunday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
benjamin netanyahu
benjamin netanyahu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out