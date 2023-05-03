Home / World News / 2 girls injured in school attack in Berlin, say police

2 girls injured in school attack in Berlin, say police

AP |
May 03, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Berlin school attack: Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.

Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital.

Police officers stand outside the 'Protestant School Neukoelln' in Berlin, Germany. (AP)
Police officers stand outside the 'Protestant School Neukoelln' in Berlin, Germany. (AP)

Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.

A suspect has been detained, police said. Further details weren't immediately available.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
berlin germany
berlin germany
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out