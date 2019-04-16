Bernie Sanders releases tax returns, he is a millionaire

US Senator Bernie Sanders, it turns out, was a millionaire himself for a few years like the “millionaires and billionaires” he has railed against typically to build and drive his renegade campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination, first in 2016 and now for a second shot at it in 2020.

Sanders released his tax returns Monday that showed a gross adjusted family income — filing jointly with wife Jane Sanders — of $1.14 million in 2017 and $1.06 million in 2016, jumping up sharply from $240,610 in 2015, the year before his first run for the presidential ticket.

The family income dropped to $561,293 in 2018.

The Sanders campaign attributed the 2016 spike to earnings from a book by the senator, “Our Revolution: A Future To Believe In”, which, it added was translated into five languages and was published in multiple countries, along with a version for the young titled, “Where We go From Here”.

Sanders felt compelled to explain the turn in his fortunes. “These tax returns show that our family has been fortunate,” he said in a statement released by his campaign along with his tax returns. “I am very grateful for that, as I grew up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck and I know the stress of economic insecurity.” The campaign also made clear the senator paid taxes at rates commensurate with his income — 35% and 30% in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Sanders and his campaign have faced some push back from liberals about his rising income, putting him in the super-rich category, and his frequent rants against “millionaires and billionaires” as he sought to align himself with working people and the middle class, and successfully.

“It’s all very off-brand and embarrassing, but Sen. Bernie Sanders is a millionaire,” noted a report in liberal news blog ThinkProgress which was founded by Faiz Shakir, who now heads Sanders’s campaign. It went on to state that the senator had since becoming a millionaire, dropped the word “millionaires” from his rants and focussed on “billionaires” or “multi-millionaires”.

It stung. Sanders complained to the parent body of ThinkProgress, Center for American Progress, the report was “counterproductive” and called it a personal attack and a “bad-faith” smear.

Democrats are releasing their tax returns to add to mounting pressure on President Donald Trump to release his own, which he has refused to, breaking from a decades-old practice of presidential nominees releasing their income tax returns. The Democratic-led House of Representatives has also sought his returns from the federal revenue service.

Senator Kamala Harris also released her returns on Monday. And others in the fray for the party’s presidential nomination, the largest Democratic field yet, are expected to follow in the coming days and weeks.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 20:54 IST