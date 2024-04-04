Bhumi Pednekar among five Indians part of World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders Class of 2024

Geneva, Actor Bhumi Pednekar is one of the five Indians who have been recognised as part of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders Community: The Class of 2024. HT Image

The international organization has come out with its list of nearly 90 changemakers under 40 who are shaping the future and accelerating positive change through their groundbreaking work across the fields of public health, economic development, technology and sustainability.

In a statement, the World Economic Forum said the 2024 list is made up of a remarkable group of rising stars from politics, business, civil society, the arts and academia.

Besides Pednekar, the list also includes Adwaita Nayar, CEO of Nykaa Fashion; Arjun Bhartia, Director at Jubilant Group; Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director at Vedanta Limited; and Sharad Vivek Sagar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dexterity Global.

Pednekar, known for starring in critically-acclaimed movies such as "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", "Bala", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and "Badhaai Do", said she is thrilled to join the 2024 Class of Young Global Leaders with the World Economic Forum.

"Always believed in the power of collective action and I'm looking forward to making impactful changes for the planet alongside fellow WEF leaders. Together, let's pave the way for a greener and sustainable future. #ClimateWarrior #YGL24 #WEF24," the actor said on X.

For the past two decades, the Forum of Young Global Leaders has been at the forefront of cultivating a unique community of leaders who are dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing problems head-on, according to the World Economic Forum.

“As we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Forum of Young Global Leaders, we are thrilled to welcome our newest cohort of Young Global Leaders. They represent the future of leadership, and we are confident that their perspectives and innovative ideas will contribute significantly to addressing the world's most pressing challenges,” said Ida Jeng Christensen, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

