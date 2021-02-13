Biden administration to launch review of Guantanamo Bay prison
Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): US President Joe Biden's administration on Friday (local time)will launch a review of Guantanamo Bay Military Base prison in Cuba with the goal of shuttering the facility, the White House.
"Well, that (closure of prison) certainly is our goal and our intention, and we are three weeks in. I realized at a certain point, I can't say that anymore, but we are still just three and a half weeks in. We are undertaking an NSC process, which is how it should work, to work with the inter-agency, I should say, to assess the current state of play that the Biden administration has inherited from the previous administration," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing.
She further said: "I would note that in order to see this process through completely and thoroughly, there are a number of key policy roles that still need to be filled within the inter-agency, including sub-cabinet policy roles, at Defense State and the Justice Department, because there are many players from different agencies who need to be a part of this policy discussion about the steps forward."
The prison was opened during the George W Bush administration to hold foreign terror suspects following the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. The prison housed around 800 prisoners at its peak, but the population was whittled down substantially under former President Barack Obama, reported The Hill.
Obama sought to close the prison but was unable to do so during his term as Republicans opposed the effort and Congress blocked Obama from closing the prison in defense legislation.
Obama's successor Donald Trump reversed those plans, signing a directive in 2018 keeping the military prison open. However, he expressed unease at the cost of detaining prisoners at the prison the following year, however, after The New York Times reported that it cost more than USD 540 million to keep the detention facility running.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK ministers in push to boost Covid-19 vaccine uptake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am a child!' Pepper spray reflects policing of Black kids
- “This is your last chance,” one officer warned. “Otherwise pepper spray is going in your eyeballs.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US CDC recommends schools reopen with masks and rigid health protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Religion and the death penalty collide at the US Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment trial: Defense wraps up closing in 3 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China refuses to give WHO raw data on early Covid-19 cases: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He let us down’: Nikki Haley breaks with former boss Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France recommends 1-shot vaccine for people who had virus
- The High Authority of Health said that since recovered individuals had developed an immunity response akin to a vaccine, a single shot is probably sufficient. “A single vaccine dose will also play the role of reminding” a previously infected person's immune system how to fight Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaries in US recover despite nearly 9 million fewer people working
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to revoke 'terrorist' status of Yemen's Houthis on Feb 16: Antony Blinken
- Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States would "closely monitor" Houthi activities and is "actively identifying" new sanctions targets, especially those responsible for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO says all hypotheses still open in probe into virus origins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN rights body unanimously adopts Myanmar resolution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Anthony Fauci urges people to keep wearing masks as vaccines roll out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump critics call for permanent Facebook ban of ex-president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox