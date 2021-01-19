IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden, Harris take break from inaugural preparation for Martin Luther King Day
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (File Photo)(AP)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (File Photo)(AP)
world news

Biden, Harris take break from inaugural preparation for Martin Luther King Day

Biden, along with incoming First Lady Jill, helped fill about 150 boxes with fresh fruit and nonperishables for people in need.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:20 AM IST

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris pitched in on Martin Luther King Jr. Day service projects as a militarized and jittery Washington prepared for a swearing-in that will play out under extraordinary security.

Biden and his wife, Jill, joined an assembly line in the parking lot of Philabundance, an organization that distributes food to people in need, and helped fill about 150 boxes with fresh fruit and nonperishables.

As Biden and Harris took breaks from their inaugural preparations to honor the civil rights hero Monday, outgoing President Donald Trump remained out of public view at the White House for the sixth straight day. In past years, Trump has marked the holiday with unannounced visits to the King memorial in Washington.

Such a visit would have been complicated because Washington has become a fortress city of roadblocks and barricades before Wednesday’s inauguration, as security officials work to avoid more violence following the Jan. 6 riot by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol.

In a measure of how nervous the capital city has become, U.S. Capitol Police on Monday briefly locked down the Capitol complex and paused inaugural rehearsals after fire broke out at a nearby homeless encampment.

Biden transition officials, including incoming Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and the deputy attorney general nominee, Lisa Monaco, held a videoconference with acting heads and career staff from national security agencies to discuss the security situation surrounding Inauguration Day.

Harris played down any personal security concerns, saying she’s “very much looking forward to being sworn in.”

“I will walk there, to that moment, proudly with my head up and my shoulders back,” Harris told reporters after volunteering at a food bank.

Still, Washington residents were on high alert and much of the city felt desolate, with large swaths of the area around the Capitol, White House and National Mall sealed off from all but authorized personnel.

Katie Henke, 40, a southwest D.C. resident, said the city felt on edge. She’s concerned enough that she packed a “go-bag” with clothes and other personal items in case she feels she must flee her neighborhood.

“This is legitimately scary,” she said. “Between the pandemic and Trump, I feel like our country is at a weak and vulnerable point. And we know there are forces inside and outside the country that see that vulnerability as an opportunity to do something.”

Some 25,000 National Guard troops were being dispatched across the city to bolster security. Monuments were closed to the public until after Wednesday’s inaugural events.

Harris resigned from her Senate seat Monday. She offered thanks to her California constituents in a farewell video posted on social media “for the honor of representing the place of my birth, as a proud daughter of California.”

First lady Melania Trump posted a farewell video in which she thanked Americans for the “greatest honor of my life," but she made no mention of the incoming Biden administration. Her husband has already announced he will not attend the inauguration — he's the first outgoing president to skip the ceremony in 152 years — and will depart for Florida hours before Biden's swearing-in.

And while Trump stayed out of view, the White House announced he had signed several executive orders, including an amended version of a previous order calling for the creation of "National Garden of American Heroes."

Trump wants more figures to be honored in his proposed garden, including the late pop singer Whitney Houston, game show host Alex Trebek and Grover Cleveland, the only U.S. president to serve nonconsecutive terms, to a list that already included George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Frederick Douglass and dozens more.

Biden continued to build his administration. His transition team announced Monday he will nominate Rohit Chopra to direct the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tapping a liberal ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren to lead the agency whose creation she championed.

Chopra, a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission, helped launch the agency after the 2008 financial crisis and served as deputy director, where he sounded the alarm about skyrocketing student loan debt. The pick comes as Democrats are eyeing ways to provide student loan relief to millions of Americans as part of a COVID-19 aid package.

Biden also announced his intent to nominate Gary Gensler, former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, as the next chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Inaugural organizers on Monday finished installing some 200,000 small U.S., state and territorial flags on the National Mall, a sobering display intended to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans killed in the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden and Harris plan to take part in an event Tuesday, soon after the president-elect arrives in Washington, at the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial to honor American lives lost to COVID-19.

Even before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, inauguration festivities were expected to be muted due to the virus. Mayor Muriel Bowser urged residents to stay away from the city on Inauguration Day.

David Hill, general manager of the Phoenix Park Hotel near the Capitol working his seventh inauguration, said in a typical inauguration week the hotel would be booked solid months ahead, with guests looking to witness history willing to pay higher rates and stay a four-night minimum.

Bookings only started to pick up in the last week or so — mostly journalists, National Guard troops and other security officials dispatched to D.C. amid the growing concerns about violence. Hill said he's now "close to full" but guests aren’t paying the typical inauguration premium.

The German Federation of Journalists warned foreign correspondents covering the event to take precautions and be “particularly careful and alert on Wednesday” after journalists were attacked during the riot at the Capitol.

“It is appalling that such an appeal is even necessary in the USA, once the model democracy,” said Frank Ueberall, the association's head.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota.(REUTERS)
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota.(REUTERS)
world news

Keystone XL pipeline: Why has Biden planned to cancel disputed Canada project

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Keystone XL pipeline was aimed to cut short the distance between Alberta’s oil sands and the Gulf of Mexico, where most of North America’s refineries are situated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officer who died was a six-year veteran of the department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
The officer who died was a six-year veteran of the department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
world news

California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The shooting followed an attempted traffic stop and the driver ended up crashing on the Cal Expo grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parler’s domain name is now registered with Epik Inc., a website services company based in Sammamish, Washington.(AFP)
Parler’s domain name is now registered with Epik Inc., a website services company based in Sammamish, Washington.(AFP)
world news

'Our return is inevitable': Parler CEO after app reappears

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:16 PM IST
“Our return is inevitable due to hard work, and persistence against all odds,” CEO John Matze wrote in a new post. “Despite the threats and harassment not one Parler employee has quit. We are becoming closer and stronger as a team.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
It comes days after UK business leaders called for a British government rescue of the Channel Tunnel rail operator as border closures enforced to stop a highly contagious virus variant threatened to push the service toward the brink of collapse.(Reuters Photo)
It comes days after UK business leaders called for a British government rescue of the Channel Tunnel rail operator as border closures enforced to stop a highly contagious virus variant threatened to push the service toward the brink of collapse.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Concerns grow over future of pandemic hit Eurostar rail service linking UK, EU

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Passenger numbers on the cross-Channel train service - which reaches UK, France, Belgium and Holland - have been down 95% since March and are currently believed to be less than 1% of pre-pandemic levels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
world news

Kremlin says unfazed by calls for sanctions over Navalny's detention

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have said they want European Union foreign ministers to discuss sanctions against Russia over its handling of the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In his speech Conte, who’s heading his second government, sought to win over pro-European centrists, unaffiliated lawmakers and senators from Renzi’s Italy Alive party.(REUTERS)
In his speech Conte, who’s heading his second government, sought to win over pro-European centrists, unaffiliated lawmakers and senators from Renzi’s Italy Alive party.(REUTERS)
world news

Italian PM Conte appeals to Senate for government’s survival

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Fresh from winning a majority in the lower house Monday night, Conte needs the support of the Senate after junior ally and ex-premier Matteo Renzi abandoned his coalition in a clash over European Union recovery funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students get sanitised before entering classrooms as secondary schools reopen amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Peshawar, Pakistan.(Reuters)
Students get sanitised before entering classrooms as secondary schools reopen amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Peshawar, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan crosses grim milestone of 11,000 Covid-19 deaths

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Citing NCOC, Geo News reported that since the start of January 2021, the country has witnessed 48.8 deaths on average daily with hospital intensive care units nearing capacity as active Covid-19 cases surge to 35,485.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The Trump administration views the ACAs as a model to be replicated with other countries around the world," said the document written by the Democratic staff of the Foreign Relations Committee and commissioned by incoming Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.(REUTERS)
"The Trump administration views the ACAs as a model to be replicated with other countries around the world," said the document written by the Democratic staff of the Foreign Relations Committee and commissioned by incoming Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America asylum deals: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:47 PM IST
In 2019, the US signed Asylum Cooperation Agreements (ACAs) with the members of the so-called Northern Triangle of Central America -- El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala -- as part of its policy to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants across its southern border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU official said the EU could give some vaccines to COVAX which would then distribute them to poor countries.(REUTERS)
The EU official said the EU could give some vaccines to COVAX which would then distribute them to poor countries.(REUTERS)
world news

EU eyes scheme to share surplus Covid-19 vaccines with poorer nations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:35 PM IST
The EU, with a population of 450 million, has already secured nearly 2.3 billion Covid-19 vaccines and candidates from six companies, although most of them still need regulatory approval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his five-year economic plan unveiled in 2016 had failed "tremendously" in almost every sector, though he praised workers for maintaining "stable situations" despite the coronavirus. (REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his five-year economic plan unveiled in 2016 had failed "tremendously" in almost every sector, though he praised workers for maintaining "stable situations" despite the coronavirus. (REUTERS)
world news

North Korea's trade with China plunges 80% as Covid-19 lockdown bites

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:28 PM IST
China is North Korea's top ally and accounts for some 90% of its trade volumes. Two-way trade plummeted nearly 80.7% to $539 million last year from 2019, Chinese customs data released on Monday showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After receiving her vaccination against the novel coronavirus, 90-year-old Odores H. sits under the domed roof of the vaccination centre in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany,(AP)
After receiving her vaccination against the novel coronavirus, 90-year-old Odores H. sits under the domed roof of the vaccination centre in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany,(AP)
world news

Covid-19 pandemic could be source of global crises for years: WEF

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:26 PM IST
While the impact of the pandemic is dominant at the moment, other events will likely come to the fore, according to the survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Worries over possible unrest or other security threats following the attack on the Congress earlier this month seem to have abated somewhat as investors study the implications for markets of further stimulus. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
Worries over possible unrest or other security threats following the attack on the Congress earlier this month seem to have abated somewhat as investors study the implications for markets of further stimulus. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

World shares mostly higher as Biden inauguration approaches

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Benchmarks were higher in Paris, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong but slipped in Shanghai. World markets were subdued on Monday, with US exchanges closed for a holiday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

British hospitals use blockchain to track Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Two hospitals, in central England's Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick, are expanding their use of a distributed ledger, an offshoot of blockchain, from tracking vaccines and chemotherapy drugs to monitoring fridges storing Covid-19 vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s security prompted him to scrap his plan to travel to Washington on an Amtrak train.(AP)
Threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s security prompted him to scrap his plan to travel to Washington on an Amtrak train.(AP)
world news

Inauguration day: Biden arrival in Washington framed by division, heavy security

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Biden will spend the night at Blair House, the guest residence across the street from the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city reported 56 new infections on Tuesday, of which 55 are local cases and 23 are untraceable, government officials said at a health department briefing Tuesday afternoon.(Bloomberg Photo)
The city reported 56 new infections on Tuesday, of which 55 are local cases and 23 are untraceable, government officials said at a health department briefing Tuesday afternoon.(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Hong Kong set to extend pandemic control measures amid surging infections

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The moves come after the Asian financial hub reported 107 daily Covid-19 infections on Monday, the most in a month, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a weekly news briefing Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP