Biden has 'no plans' to visit Ukraine: White House
- "There's no plans for the president to go. Let me just reiterate that," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
President Joe Biden is not planning to visit Kyiv, despite Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky urging him to demonstrate US support for the fight against Russia by traveling to the embattled capital, the White House said Monday.
A string of European leaders have made the trip to Kyiv and met with Zelensky.
However, a Biden visit would present a more complex security challenge. The Biden administration has said it instead wants to send a high-ranking official, most likely Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Last week, Biden said "we're making that decision," although he muddied the waters by responding "yeah" when asked by a reporter whether he might go.
Psaki made clear Monday that "if anyone were to go... we wouldn't outline from here or anywhere from the government who, if and when for security reasons."
Biden's chief spokeswoman also confirmed that there are hopes of reopening the US embassy in Kyiv, although she gave no timeline.
"That certainly is our objective. Obviously having a diplomatic presence on the ground is important," Psaki said.
In an interview aired by CNN on Sunday, Zelensky said "I think" Biden will visit, "but it's his decision, of course, and about the safety situation, it depends."
"I think he's the leader of the United States and that's why he should come here to see."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Biden's backing so far for his country in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS and said a visit by the US leader would "be an important message of support."
"A personal meeting between two presidents could also pave the way for new supplies and of... US weapons to Ukraine and also for discussions on the possible political settlement of this conflict," he added.
Zelenskyy announces start of Russia's offensive in east Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Russia's large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region had begun. Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine after Russia withdrew troops from the region around the capital Kyiv and refocused its efforts on the Donbas region that pro-Moscow separatists have partly controlled since 2014.
Several dozen hurt in days of unrest in Sweden
Several days of unrest in Sweden, sparked by a far-right group's burning of the Koran, have injured at least 40 people, police said on Monday, calling for more resources to deal with the violence. Protests have turned violent in several cities since Thursday, leaving 26 police officers and 14 civilians injured, police said at a press conference on Monday. About 20 police vehicles were burned or damaged.
US judge strikes down CDC mask mandate for public transport
A US federal judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden. US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida said the mask mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bilawal likely to be next foreign minister of Pakistan
Amid the formation of the new cabinet of Pakistan Muslim League, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday confirmed that Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be getting the foreign ministry. “I cannot ascertain whether Bilawal Bhutto will become part of Shahbaz Sharif's cabinet,” he said. PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday decided against joining the cabinet of new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Israel coalition govt faces new split over Jerusalem violence
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is working to hold his fractious coalition together after a split on the right and an Arab-Israeli party's threat to quit over violence in Jerusalem. A key figure in Israel's settlement movement, Right-winger Bennett, last year ended 12 continuous years of rule by Israel's longest-serving premier, Benjamin Netanyahu. “If the government continues its steps against the people of Jerusalem... we will resign as a bloc,” Raam said in a statement.
