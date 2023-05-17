Home / World News / Biden 'reevaluating' post-G7 Asia travel amid debt talks

Biden 'reevaluating' post-G7 Asia travel amid debt talks

AFP |
May 17, 2023 01:16 AM IST

Biden will leave Wednesday for the summit in Hiroshima as planned, but is reevaluating plans to travel afterward to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

President Joe Biden might cut short his planned tour of Asia after the G7 summit in Japan this week, the White House said Tuesday as it negotiates with Republican leaders to avoid a US debt default.

US President Joe Biden (AP)
US President Joe Biden (AP)

Biden will leave Wednesday for the summit in Hiroshima as planned, but is reevaluating plans to travel afterward to Papua New Guinea and Australia, the White House said.

Also read: ‘Opportunity to deepen partnerships’: US State dept on PM Modi's June visit

Biden was meeting later Tuesday with Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy for talks on the high stakes issue of raising the US debt ceiling so that the government does not run out of money.

The Treasury has warned of "catastrophic" consequences if the US runs out of cash to pay its bills, which would leave it unable to pay federal workers and trigger a likely surge in interest rates with knock-on effects for businesses and mortgage holders -- and financial markets around the world.

Also read: Joe Biden warns of 'catastrophic' consequences on US economy if country defaults

Biden is definitely going to the meeting of the world's richest democracies in Hiroshima, said White House national security spokesman John Kirby, but the rest of the trip is not certain.

He insisted Biden can multi-task.

"He can travel overseas," Kirby said, “and also work with congressional leaders to do the right thing, raise the debt ceiling, avoid default so that the United States credibility here at home and overseas is preserved.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden united states
joe biden united states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out