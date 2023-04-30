Biden roasts Fox News and CNN at Correspondents' Dinner after Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon get fired

In a night filled with biting humor and razor-sharp wit, President Joe Biden seized the opportunity to take jabs at some of his biggest critics and adversaries during his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The event came on the heels of a tumultuous week for the media, as Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were unceremoniously fired from Fox News and CNN, respectively. With a room full of media luminaries, Biden made sure to make the most of the occasion.

(AFP)

Biden, known for his self-deprecating humor, addressed concerns about his age head-on. "I get that age is a completely reasonable issue," he quipped. "It's on everyone's mind, by everyone I mean the New York Times." The president called out the paper for treating him differently from his predecessor, Donald Trump, and highlighted the double standards he faced.

Taking aim at Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old owner of Fox News, Biden couldn't help but crack a joke. "I like Rupert Murdoch," he said. "How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?" The crowd erupted in laughter, appreciating the president's ability to poke fun at himself and his advanced age.

Biden referred to his coronavirus response strategy and said, "Your favorite Fox News reporters were able to attend last year as they were fully vaccinated and boosted. “This year, with that $787 million settlement, they’re here because they couldn’t say no to a free meal.”

“And hell, I’d call Fox honest, fair, and truthful,” he added. “But then I could be sued for defamation.”

CNN also found itself in Biden's comedic crosshairs. Just days after firing Don Lemon for his controversial comments about women over 40, the president seized the moment. “CNN was like, ‘Wow! They actually have $787 million? Whoa!’” he quipped.

“You say I’m over the hill? Don Lemon would say that’s a man in his prime,” Biden said. The remark alluded to Lemon's controversial comment about Nikki Haley, potentially jeopardizing his own career in the process.

As the chaos of the week unfolded in the media landscape, President Biden emerged as a master of comedic relief. The Correspondents' Dinner served as a reminder that politics and humor can go hand in hand, offering a much-needed respite from the daily news cycle.