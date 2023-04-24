‘I’m stunned': CNN anchor Don Lemon says he has been fired from network after 17 years

CNN anchor Don Lemon said in a statement that he has been fired from the news network. Lemon said in a post on Twitter that he was “stunned’ and was never given any indication he would not be able to continue working at the network. He said that his agent informed him about the termination this morning. Don Lemon

CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht confirmed Lemon’s exit and added that the two “have parted ways,” according to a statement posted on Twitter by the company’s Head of Strategic Communications Matt Dornic.

Lemon was co-host of the network’s new morning show “CNN This Morning,” which had been on the air for about six months.

He was previously taken off the air for comments about presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Lemon worked at the network for 17 years.