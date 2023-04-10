Home / World News / US president Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024

US president Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024

Reuters |
Apr 10, 2023 06:57 PM IST

"I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said in an interview.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he plans to run for president in 2024 but was not prepared to announce it yet.

US president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. President in 2021.(REUTERS file)
"I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.

joe biden united states
