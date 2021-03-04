Biden's approval rating declines in 2 months, maintains majority approval
US President Joe Biden is witnessing a downward trend in his approval rating in comparison to that in January. Monmouth University poll results announced on Wednesday shows a decline in the approval rating of the President. From 54 per cent in January, 51 per cent of Americans approve of the President in March. His disapproval rating has jumped from 30 per cent to 42 per cent.
"It’s probably not a surprise that Biden’s honeymoon period has closed quickly. He does maintain a net positive rating, but the Covid stimulus package will be the first significant test of how stable that support is," Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute said.
The drop in the approval rating also comes with a shift in the people who now have an opinion on the President. The category of people with 'no opinion' on Biden in late January has dropped from 16 per cent to 8 per cent.
The poll results also found that 6 in 10 or 62 per cent of Americans approve the $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package. The majority of the public (51 per cent) are satisfied with the $1,400 direct payments to individuals and families of certain income levels. Around 28 per cent hope for larger payments and just 14 per cent want smaller payments.
About 53 per cent of Americans support the increase in the minimum wage and 67 per cent approve the additional jobless benefits and its extension through the summer included in the stimulus package. The hike in the minimum wage included in the bill is expected to be cut out in the Senate due to a previous parliamentary ruling.
However, the poll results also show that 59 per cent of Americans do not approve of the job being done by the Congress and 61 per cent believes that the nation's trajectory is headed in the wrong direction. Only 30 per cent approve of the job done by the Congress and only 34 per cent feel that the nation is headed in the right direction.
Biden enjoys around 91 per cent approval rating from the Democrats and 80 per cent disapproval from the Republicans.
