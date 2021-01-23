IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden's early approach to virus: Underpromise, overdeliver
U.S. President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden's early approach to virus: Underpromise, overdeliver

The dire language is meant as a call to action, but it's also a deliberate effort to temper expectations. In addition, it is an explicit rejection of President Donald Trump’s tack of talking down the coronavirus pandemic and its economic toll.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:46 AM IST

It's a proven political strategy: Underpromise and overdeliver.

President Joe Biden, in his first three days in office, has painted a bleak picture of the country's immediate future, warning Americans that it will take months, not weeks, to reorient a nation facing a historic convergence of crises.

The dire language is meant as a call to action, but it's also a deliberate effort to temper expectations. In addition, it is an explicit rejection of President Donald Trump’s tack of talking down the coronavirus pandemic and its economic toll.

Chris Lu, a longtime Obama administration official, said the grim tone is aimed at “restoring trust in government” that eroded during the Trump administration.

“If you’re trying to get people to believe in this whole system of vaccinations, and if you want people to take seriously mask mandates, your leaders have to level with the American people,” he said.

Biden said Thursday that “things are going to continue to get worse before they get better” and offered “the brutal truth” that it will take eight months before a majority of Americans will be vaccinated.

On Friday, he declared outright: “There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”

It's all part of Biden's pledge that his administration will "always be honest and transparent with you, about both the good news and the bad.”

That approach, aides say, explains Biden’s decision to set clear and achievable goals for his new administration. The measured approach is drawing praise in some corners for being realistic -— but criticism from others for its caution.

Trump often dismissed the seriousness of the virus and even acknowledged to journalist Bob Woodward that he deliberately played down the threat to the U.S. to prop up the economy. Even as death tolls and infection rates soared, Trump insisted the country was already “rounding the turn.”

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said Biden’s pledge for 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office might fall short of what’s needed to turn the tide on the virus.

“Maybe they’re picking a number that’s easier to achieve, rather than the number that we need to achieve. I would urge people to be bolder than that,” he said.

Adalja argued that the goal they’ve set “should be the bare minimum that we accept.” But he also acknowledged that there’s a major political risk in overpromising.

“You don’t want people to be discouraged or feel like the government is incompetent” if they fail to meet a goal, he said.

“It’s a disappointingly low bar,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a public health expert and emergency physician.

Biden on Friday acknowledged the criticism, saying he was hopeful for more vaccinations, but he avoided putting down a marker that could potentially fall out of reach.

“I found it fascinating that yesterday the press asked the question, ‘Is 100 million enough?'" he said in the State Dining Room. "A week before, they were saying, ‘Biden, are you crazy? You can’t do 100 million in 100 days.’ Well, we’re — God willing — not only going to 100 million. We’re going to do more than that.”

In fact, while there was some skepticism when Biden first announced the goal on Dec. 8, it was generally seen as optimistic but within reach.

The Biden administration might be taking lessons from the earliest days of the Obama administration, when there was constant pressure to show real progress in turning around the economy during the financial crisis.

One former Obama administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely about internal conversations, said there was a fevered effort during the first few months of Obama's first term to play down the focus on evaluating the president’s success within his first 100 days because aides knew the financial recovery would take far longer than that.

In one notable misstep, Obama’s National Economic Council chair, Christina Romer, predicted that unemployment wouldn’t top 8% if Congress passed the administration’s stimulus package to address the financial crisis. It was signed into law a month into Obama's first term, but by the end of that year, unemployment nevertheless hit 10%.

The risk in setting too rosy expectations is that an administration might become defined by its failure to meet them. President George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” speech in 2003 — at a time when the Iraq War was far from over — became a defining blunder of his presidency.

Trump provided an overreach of his own in May 2020, when he said the nation had “prevailed” over the virus. At the time, the country had seen about 80,000 deaths from the virus. This week, the U.S. death toll topped 412,000.

Trump’s lax approach and lack of credibility contributed to poor adherence to public safety rules among the American public.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said Trump’s handling of the virus caused so much damage to public perceptions of its severity that it’s important for Biden to set a contrasting tone.

“I think it is really important to start telling the American people the truth. And that has not happened in a year, since we found the first case of coronavirus, so he’s got a lot of damage to undo,” she said.

“This is a very serious, very contagious, deadly disease, and anything other than that message — delivered over and over again — is, unfortunately, adding to the willingness of lots of people to pay no attention to how to stop the spread of the disease.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May(REUTERS)
world news

Trial ahead, Trump turns to ethics lawyer for his defense

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:52 AM IST
It's up to Bowers, a South Carolina elections and ethics lawyer, to rise and defend Donald Trump as the Senate soon plunges into an impeachment trial against Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden's early approach to virus: Underpromise, overdeliver

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:46 AM IST
The dire language is meant as a call to action, but it's also a deliberate effort to temper expectations. In addition, it is an explicit rejection of President Donald Trump’s tack of talking down the coronavirus pandemic and its economic toll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Biden speaks to leaders of Mexico and Canada on trade, migration

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:26 AM IST
The White House has also hinted that it’s considering seeking changes to the Trans Pacific Partnership, an 11-nation Asia-Pacific trade deal meant as a counterweight to China’s economic clout. Trump pulled the US out of the accord, but it survived and Canada and Mexico remain in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask while speaking in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask while speaking in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
world news

Texas files first major lawsuit against Biden administration

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The suit highlights the clash between Biden’s pledge to reverse Trump’s efforts to clamp down on people in the US illegally and Republicans who want to continue those policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of Covid-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations.(AFP)
The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of Covid-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations.(AFP)
world news

US Prez Joe Biden respects successful ties with India: White House

By HT Correspondent, Washington/new Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken once since the American leader’s election last November, and could again soon as the president begins calling counterparts in allied and partner countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virus has killed at least two million people globally and continues to spread, but in China less than 5,000 deaths have been reported by authorities.(REUTERS)
The virus has killed at least two million people globally and continues to spread, but in China less than 5,000 deaths have been reported by authorities.(REUTERS)
world news

Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:09 AM IST
A year ago Saturday, Wuhan shocked the world by ordering 11 million anxious citizens be confined at home, beginning a traumatic 76-day lockdown that underscored the growing threat of a then-mysterious pathogen emanating from the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan, the world’s only country to suffer nuclear attacks, also does not support the treaty, even though the aged survivors of the bombings in 1945 strongly push for it to do so.(AP file photo)
Japan, the world’s only country to suffer nuclear attacks, also does not support the treaty, even though the aged survivors of the bombings in 1945 strongly push for it to do so.(AP file photo)
world news

Nuclear powers stay out of first nuke ban treaty

By HT Correspondent, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:07 AM IST
The 30-nation Nato alliance is also not backing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which is now part of international law and seen as a historic step to rid the world of its deadliest weapons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice, and the first to be tried after leaving office.(AFP)
Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice, and the first to be tried after leaving office.(AFP)
world news

House to trigger Donald Trump trial process on Monday

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The trial will take place as the Senate is in the conformation process for President Joe Biden’s cabinet members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson added that all the current evidence showed both vaccines remain effective against old and new variants.(REUTERS)
Johnson added that all the current evidence showed both vaccines remain effective against old and new variants.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19 new variant causes higher mortality, says UK PM Boris Johnson

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:01 AM IST
“We’ve been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant - the variant that was first discovered in London and the southeast (of England) - may be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” he told a news briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters walk past the Greyhound ticket office at Port Authority Bus Terminal, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled a proposal Thursday, Jan. 21, to rebuild and expand the embattled midtown Manhattan bus terminal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP)
Commuters walk past the Greyhound ticket office at Port Authority Bus Terminal, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled a proposal Thursday, Jan. 21, to rebuild and expand the embattled midtown Manhattan bus terminal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP)
world news

'Want to feel safe again': Americans lament slow pace of Covid vaccine rollout

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:00 AM IST
The United States is the nation hardest-hit by Covid-19, with 24.51 million cases and 409,987 deaths by early Friday morning. More than 4,000 Americans died of the disease on Thursday for the second day in a row.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021.(AFP)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Trump impeachment trial to begin in Senate week of Feb 8: Chuck Schumer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the trial could begin as soon as Feb. 9 - a Tuesday - and that McConnell was pleased Democrats had given Trump's defense more time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and lead designer of SpaceX, speaks at a news conference. (AP File Photo)
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and lead designer of SpaceX, speaks at a news conference. (AP File Photo)
world news

SpaceX plans to drill for natural gas near Texas launchpad

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:49 AM IST
The billionaire’s SpaceX intends to drill wells close to the company’s Boca Chica launchpad, it was revealed during a Friday hearing before the Railroad Commission of Texas, the state’s energy regulator.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Guard said in a statement that it would not discuss coronavirus cases, but personnel were following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.(AFP)
The National Guard said in a statement that it would not discuss coronavirus cases, but personnel were following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.(AFP)
world news

More than 150 inauguration National Guard test positive for Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:44 AM IST
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the number of National Guard troops who tested positive could rise but was still a small fraction of the more than 25,000 troops deployed in city over the past few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)
world news

Lawmakers angered as US troops guarding Capitol forced to sleep in garage

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:40 AM IST
  • Some members of Congress, noting that many of the troops came from their home states, voiced outrage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response before signing executive orders for economic relief to Covid-hit families and businesses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response before signing executive orders for economic relief to Covid-hit families and businesses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AFP)
world news

Biden warns Covid-19 toll can cross 600,000, urges Congress to pass rescue plan

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:13 AM IST
  • Biden added that he was looking forward to working with both parties in Congress to "move quickly" on getting people help through his rescue plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP