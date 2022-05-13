Home / World News / Biden's press secretary says she will miss confrontations with Fox News reporter
world news

Biden's press secretary says she will miss confrontations with Fox News reporter

  • In January, US President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Doocy ‘stupid son of a b****’ after a question on the political liability of inflation irked him.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gestures as she speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House.(AFP)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gestures as she speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House.(AFP)
Published on May 13, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she will miss her confrontations with Fox News journalist Peter Doocy during media briefings. Speaking at a Christain Science Monitor event, Psaki said insisted that the duo have a “very good professional relationship” despite the frequent briefing room sparring.

“I understand that he’s coming there to ask questions every day that are important to report and the outlet he works for, and I respect that, and we have healthy debates and discussions,” said Psaki.

“Doesn’t mean I agree with his line of questioning on most days. But I think that’s – I’ve called on him every day he’s been there or a Fox person, Jacqui (Heinrich), who’s been there a lot as well,” she added.

In January, US President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Doocy ‘stupid son of a b****’ after a question on the political liability of inflation irked him. Biden reportedly called the Fox News reporter soon after and apologised, saying it wasn't “personal, pal.”

“He called my cell phone and he just said ‘It’s nothing personal, pal',” the Fox News reporter told talk show host Sean Hannity.

The White House press secretary said that the Biden administration was fully focused on the task at hand and not on media confrontations.

“And I think sending the message to the country that we’re not - we’re not focused here on a fight with Fox,” she said.

“We’re focused here on the work of the American people … was very important to the president, the first lady and me in this job in this moment history.”

Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Psaki to become the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to hold the post. The White House says Jean-Pierre will bring strong personal expertise and personality to the briefing room.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
white house joe biden fox news + 1 more
white house joe biden fox news
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Why US is vulnerable to Covid without new shots?

    Why US is vulnerable to Covid without new shots? White House top expert explains

    White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha issued a dire warning Thursday that the U.S. will be increasingly vulnerable to the coronavirus this fall and winter if Congress doesn't swiftly approve new funding for more vaccines and treatments. He warned that the U.S. is at risk of losing its place in line to other countries if Congress doesn't act in the next several weeks.

  • U.S. President Joe Biden

    Biden makes $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders, with China in focus

    U.S. President Joe Biden opened a gathering of Southeast Asian leaders with a promise to spend $150 million on their infrastructure, security, pandemic preparedness and other efforts aimed at countering the influence of rival China. On Thursday, Biden started a two-day summit with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Washington with a dinner for the leaders at the White House ahead of talks at the State Department on Friday.

  • A man walks past a sign during a demonstration outside the United Nations during a special session on Ukraine of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.

    US says Russia has forcibly taken 'thousands' of Ukrainians

    The United States on Thursday accused Russia of forcibly taking onto territory under its control tens of thousands of Ukrainians, often singled out for their resistance to the invasion. The remarks support allegations by the Ukrainian government which estimates nearly 1.2 million people have been deported into Russia or Russian-controlled territory and has denounced so-called "filtration camps" in which Moscow interrogates detained people.

  • FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    Covid hits North Korea: 6 die of 'fever', US says no plans to send vaccines

    North Korea said Friday that six people who were sick with fever have died, with one of them testing positive for Covid-19, the official Korean Central News Agency reported as per news agency AFP. "A fever whose cause couldn't be identified explosively spread nationwide from late April... Six persons died (one of them tested positive for the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron,)" it said.

  • FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

    Russia vows response if Finland joins NATO

    Finland's leaders on Thursday came out in favour of applying to join Nato, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment on the continent two-and-a-half months after Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow's neighbours. The Kremlin reacted by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps. Sweden, likewise, is considering applying.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out