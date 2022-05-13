Biden's press secretary says she will miss confrontations with Fox News reporter

The outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she will miss her confrontations with Fox News journalist Peter Doocy during media briefings. Speaking at a Christain Science Monitor event, Psaki said insisted that the duo have a “very good professional relationship” despite the frequent briefing room sparring.

“I understand that he’s coming there to ask questions every day that are important to report and the outlet he works for, and I respect that, and we have healthy debates and discussions,” said Psaki.

“Doesn’t mean I agree with his line of questioning on most days. But I think that’s – I’ve called on him every day he’s been there or a Fox person, Jacqui (Heinrich), who’s been there a lot as well,” she added.

In January, US President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Doocy ‘stupid son of a b****’ after a question on the political liability of inflation irked him. Biden reportedly called the Fox News reporter soon after and apologised, saying it wasn't “personal, pal.”

“He called my cell phone and he just said ‘It’s nothing personal, pal',” the Fox News reporter told talk show host Sean Hannity.

The White House press secretary said that the Biden administration was fully focused on the task at hand and not on media confrontations.

“And I think sending the message to the country that we’re not - we’re not focused here on a fight with Fox,” she said.

“We’re focused here on the work of the American people … was very important to the president, the first lady and me in this job in this moment history.”

Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Psaki to become the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to hold the post. The White House says Jean-Pierre will bring strong personal expertise and personality to the briefing room.

