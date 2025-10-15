'Big Balls' assault update: Ex-DOGE staffer Edward Coristine's assailants avoid jail; spark outrage - ‘What a joke’

Two teenagers involved in the assault of former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine, in August, have avoided jail time after they pleaded guilty to simple assault in a Washington, DC, court. Edward 'Big Balls' Coristine reportedly addressed the defendants via a video link in court. (X/@AdamLowisz)

Coristine was assaulted around 3 am in the Logan Circle neighborhood by a group of teenagers who were attempting to carjack him, and a woman, who the police identified as his significant other. The attack had been slammed by President Donald Trump and former DOGE head Elon Musk, at the time.

Now, the boy and girl involved in the attack, both aged 15 and hailing from Hyattsville, Maryland, have been sentenced to probation a little over two months after they were arrested, as per WUSA9.

While the boy got a 12-month probation and was allowed to return home under strict house arrest, the girl was handed nine months and remanded to a local youth shelter. Both were reportedly ordered to not contact each other or spend any time in the District barring school, or obligations to job and family. The judge also stressed that the purpose of juvenile court is not to punish but rehabilitate, expressing hope that they would learn from the probationary period, the publication further reported.

Their accomplices, who were involved in the attack, remain at large. Coristine reportedly told the defendants via video link: “I hope you can figure things out and be ready for the consequences.” The 19-year-old had been left with a broken nose and concussion after he along with the woman with him, were jumped by what he had said earlier was ‘a group of 10 guys’.

No jail time for assailants: Ruling sparks outrage

The ruling sparked widespread outrage online with many X profiles demanding jail time for the assailants. “They deserve jail — Justice for Big Balls!,” said on person on the Musk-owned social media platform.

Another stated “No Justice for Big Balls!”. Several other profiles echoed the cries of ‘Justice for Big Balls’. One profile exclaimed in outrage “What a joke. No jail time!”.

Kurt Schlichter, senior columnist at Townhall.com shared reporting of the judgement and wrote on X “Democrat judges tolerate violence against conservatives. If a conservative did this on J6, he'd be in jail for 20 years. Shameful. And dangerous.”

US Senator Mike Lee hinted that the outcome would be very different if the charges were brought in federal district court.

“If these charges (against the teenagers who brutally beat Big Balls) had been brought in federal district court, the sentence would have been … very different,” he wrote.

“But they weren’t, so they got a mild slap on the wrist,” Senator Lee continued, tagging US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro.