Trump loses cool after ‘losing’ his hair to a ‘floating crown’ on magazine cover

US President Donald Trump criticised a major magazine on Tuesday, calling its latest cover photo “the worst of all time". US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington(Bloomberg)

It had to do with his hair, which has often been a subject of American pop-culture debates, including moments such as the one time he let a talkshow host, Jimmy Fallon, ruffle his hair to check if it's real. It is, going by that clip.

This time, it's about Time, the magazine. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the accompanying story by the magazine “was relatively good" — it praised his Gaza peace push — but took issue with the image.

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!” he wrote. He described the photo as “a super bad picture that deserves to be called out.”

Trump’s remarks came shortly after he concluded visits to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Sharm el-Sheikh, where he oversaw the signing of the Gaza peace deal.

This was a plan he advocated that formally ended two years of conflict following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

The deal led to the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza and around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners from Israel.

Super bad picture, underneath angle: Trump

“Really weird!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform. “I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing and why?”

The cover, released Monday with the headline 'His triumph', shows Trump gazing upward from a low angle, seemingly backlit by bright sunlight.

What does the Time Magazine issue say?

The issue highlights what the magazine called “a signature achievement of Trump’s second term” and a “strategic turning point” in the Middle East: the first phase of a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“He enlisted two men who spoke his language: Steve Witkoff, a fellow real-estate developer turned special envoy, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and the family's bridge to the Middle East,” read the Time magazine article.

US President Donald Trump appreciated the piece on him but raised an objection with the cover image.(Source: X/Time Magazine)

"The deal could become a signature achievement of Trump's second term—fulfilling his campaign vow to stop a war that has killed tens of thousands, while returning Israeli captives to their families and beginning the arduous work of rebuilding Gaza. It could also mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East," it added.

Trump’s relationship with the Time magazine has been complicated. The magazine has featured him on its cover multiple times, sometimes critically, while also naming him Person of the Year twice.