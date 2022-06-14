Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (AFP)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 10:40 AM IST
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday refuted any linkages between former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Russia visit and subsequent no-confidence motion against him.

"If there was a link between Khan's visit and the no-confidence motion, then the incumbent government's policy towards Russia would have been different," said the foreign minister.

Talking to journalists in the Parliament, Bilawal said, "Pakistan stood at a neutral position and it still does," regarding Pakistan's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, reported Geo News.

He added that if there was a link, the government's policy would have been different.

He stressed that Pakistan believes war should end through diplomacy and dialogue.

Bilawal said Pakistan used to import wheat and fertiliser from Ukraine, however, the country is facing a food and energy crisis due to war, reported Geo News.

Imran had alleged that the United States and the then-Opposition had joined hands to oust him through the no-confidence motion as he had decided to visit Russia. 

