Bill Gates plans to 'give all wealth' to non-profit: 'Not a sacrifice at all'
Bill Gates, who is currently on the fifth spot of the Forbes’ world billionaire list, has made a big revelation for his non-profit organization - Bill & Melinda Gates - that he had set up with his former wife about two decades ago. He has said that he plans to “give all my wealth to the foundation other than what I spend on myself and my family” in future.
“My giving this money is not a sacrifice at all. I feel privileged to be involved in tackling these great challenges, I enjoy the work, and I believe I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for improving lives. I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too,” Bill Gates said in a blog.
This month, the tech billionaire would be transferring $20 billion to the non-profit, he said, eyeing a goal set for 2026.
“With the support and guidance of our board, the Gates Foundation intends to increase spending from nearly $6 billion per year before COVID to $9 billion per year by 2026. Our focus will remain the same—but at this moment of great need and opportunity, this spending will allow us to accelerate progress by investing more deeply in the areas where we are already working. To help make this spending increase possible, I am transferring $ 20 billion to the foundation’s endowment this month,” the 66-year-old Microsoft founder wrote in a post, where he has counted the Ukraine war and Covid among the top challenges the world is facing.
The tech billionaire currently has a net worth of $103 billion, according to the Forbes’ data.
In his latest set of revelations, he also highlighted that American business magnate Warren Buffet has been instrumental in the growth of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “There is one not-very-well-known but incredibly important reason why the foundation has been able to be so ambitious. Although it is named the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, basically half of our resources to date have come from Warren Buffett’s gifts,” Gates shared.
Since 2006, he said, Warren “has gifted the foundation $35.7 billion, including his most recent gift of $3.1 billion in June.” “The actual value of these gifts is about $45 billion if you include the appreciation of the Berkshire Hathaway stock after it was given,” the post added.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation defines itself as a nonprofit "fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world". It claims to have committed $2 billion in global fight against since 2020.
-
Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister, his father says, ‘… here to reproduce’
Tesla CEO, 51-year-old Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister which remained a secret until Elon Musk's father Errol Musk in an interview to the Sun revealed that in 2019, he welcomed the secret love child. The baby's mother, Jana, is Errol Musk's stepdaughter. Errol is, however, not with 35-year-old Jana anymore. After Errol Musk's split from Maye HMuskdeman Musk, he married Heide Bezuidenhout, who already had two children including Jana.
-
Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A war hero detested by admirers over Lanka economic crisis
Rajapaksa, was voted to presidency by Sri Lankans who became worried about Islamic extremism in the Buddhist-majority country following the Easter bombings on April 21, 2019 that killed more than 250 people. He and his brother Mahinda are also accused of condoning sexual violence and extrajudicial killings allegedly by Lankan security forces during the war.
-
Sri Lanka stir: Gotabaya finally quits, successor to be picked in a week| Top 10
Anti-government protests in crisis-hit Sri Lanka, which have been going on for months seem to have paused for now as Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigned from the President's post on Thursday. A new president of Sri Lanka is likely to be elected within a week. Here are the top updates on Sri Lanka crisis: 1. One of the protesters in Sri Lanka, school teacher Arunanandan, said that the protesters were the real power in Sri Lanka.
-
World Youth Skills Day 2022: Why is it celebrated - all you need to know
The World Youth Skills Day is celebrated every year on July 15 after the United Nations General Assembly's declaration in 2014. The day is celebrated to mark the “strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship”, said a statement by UNESCO. World Youth Skills Day 2022 theme and celebrations: Every year, the World Youth Skills Day is marked with a certain theme set by the United Nations.
-
Global Covid U-turn? WHO top scientist's note of caution on variants, waves
Two years and many variants later, coronavirus is still not done with the world it seems. Amid concerns over fresh Covid waves, WHO's chief scientist has sent a note of caution. France is said to topping the global charts. Among the high-income countries, US, France, Germany are identified as the drivers of the global surge, Soumya Swaminathan highlighted. In China's Macau, only place where gambling is legal, six casinos are shut.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics