Bilwal Bhutto of PPP slams Pak PM Imran Khan; says US did not ask for a military base

The opposition party in Pakistan dismissed the claims by Prime Minister Imran Khan of "taking a stand" on a military base request by the United States to keep a watch over Afghanistan amid the ongoing troops pullout process. Terming the claims as "false," Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, "no one has asked him for a base.”

Zardari made the remarks at a public gathering in Haveli during his campaign for the upcoming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) elections. "To tell you the truth, no one has even asked him, no one has made a phone call, no one has asked him for a base, he is just saying it on his own," the Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper quoted Zardari as saying.

In an interview with Axios last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically said that he would not allow any bases and use of its soil to the United States for action inside Afghanistan. "Absolutely not. There is no way we are going to allow any bases, any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not," Khan told Axios in the interview.

Continuing his attack against the Pakistan Prime Minister, Zardari further said that "this puppet government (the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government) does not have that strength to do such big things."

As American troops are leaving war-torn Afghanistan, experts of international affairs have speculated that Washington, DC may seek to set up military bases in nearby countries, including Pakistan, to ‘monitor’ the situation across the border.

On May 26, a Reuters report said that US officials are exploring potential basing options in countries near Afghanistan, like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. However, they have not come to an agreement with any of them.

Pakistan shares a border with Afghanistan that runs along heavily contested areas of south and eastern Afghanistan where the Taliban have a large presence.