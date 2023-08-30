Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on poultry farm

Reuters |
Aug 30, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Bird Flu In Russia: The outbreak detected in the Republic of Tatarstan killed 17,800 of a flock of 195,503 birds.

Russia has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm in the western part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.

Bird flu: The virus generally occurs among wild aquatic birds and can infect domestic poultry, other birds, and animals.(PTI)

The outbreak detected in the Republic of Tatarstan killed 17,800 of a flock of 195,503 birds, with the remaining birds being slaughtered, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from Russian authorities.

Topics
bird flu russia
