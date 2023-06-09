‘Blames everyone other than himself’: Megyn Kelly sermonises Prince Harry over allegations against Piers Morgan

Prince Harry’s lawyer reportedly told the High Court that former editor Piers Morgan may have “injected” information into Daily Mirror stories, which was then allegedly obtained by phone hacking. Following the testimony, Megyn Kelly took a jab at Harry, saying she believes he has blamed everyone but himself. Megyn Kally slammed Prince Harry for accusing Piers Morgan of “horrific personal attacks and intimidation" (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo, megynkelly/Instagram, REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Harry accused Morgan of “horrific personal attacks and intimidation.” He made the remarks while being cross-examined over the allegations he made about information being gathered unlawfully at Mirror Group Newspaper titles.

“He spent the past six months in his Netflix show, in his memoir spare, in his interviews, telling us the royal family was responsible for all the terrible leaks about him. And now he's in court saying, oh, you know what? I might have been wrong about some of the things I put in my book. It's actually the evil tabloids,” Kelly said in a video, adding, “He seems to have blame for everyone other than himself.”

“He's now claiming Piers Morgan, who's a great, correct critic of Harry and Meghan, that the reason Piers doesn't like them is because Piers worked for one of these publications back in the day. He was editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004. And he accuses Pierce of doing bad things and that all of Piers' criticism of them is in retaliation for the fact that Harry's brought this lawsuit. I'm looking at this thinking, Harry, he like the rest of us, just doesn't like you or your wife. It's something you're going to have to learn to get your arms around,” Kelly added.

Jane Kerr, the paper’s former royal editor, defended Morgan saying it was “highly unlikely” he would have done something like this, adding that Morgan “might say he had been speaking to somebody at the palace”, as he “took a really genuine interest in royal stories,” according to the news outlet Independent.

Morgan later told Sky News that he saw none of the remarks Harry made against him. “I wish him luck with his privacy campaign and look forward to reading about it in his next book,” Morgan added.