Blast hits mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif; many feared dead: Report

Several people are feared dead or at least 20 injured in a blast at a mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, news agency Reuters quoted a local Taliban commander as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A blast happened in the district inside a Shia mosque, more than 20 killed and injured," Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif told Reuters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The incident comes days after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul, killing at least six people and injuring children. Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair, with another recent incident injuring two children in Kabul.

"The blast took place in Qambar square of Police District 5 in Kabul city," TOLOnews tweeted, quoting the ministry of interior. The two children were wounded due to the improvised explosive device (IED) blast, local media said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an explosion that took place back in March, at least four children had lost their lives in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail