Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Blast hits mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif; many feared dead: Report
world news

Blast hits mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif; many feared dead: Report

"A blast happened in the district inside a Shia mosque, more than 20 killed and injured," Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif said.
Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 19.(REUTERS file)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 03:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Several people are feared dead or at least 20 injured in a blast at a mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, news agency Reuters quoted a local Taliban commander as saying.

"A blast happened in the district inside a Shia mosque, more than 20 killed and injured," Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif told Reuters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The incident comes days after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul, killing at least six people and injuring children. Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair, with another recent incident injuring two children in Kabul.

"The blast took place in Qambar square of Police District 5 in Kabul city," TOLOnews tweeted, quoting the ministry of interior. The two children were wounded due to the improvised explosive device (IED) blast, local media said.

RELATED STORIES

In an explosion that took place back in March, at least four children had lost their lives in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
afghanistan explosion kabul taliban
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP