Blast rocks railway bridge in Russia's Samara region: Report

Blast rocks railway bridge in Russia's Samara region: Report

Reuters |
Mar 04, 2024 01:03 PM IST

Located on the Volga river in Russia's southwest, the Samara region is one of the country's heavy industry hubs.

A railway bridge near the Russian city of Samara has been rocked by a blast, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing emergency services.

The incident was caused by an explosive device, according to TASS(Rep image)
The incident was caused by an explosive device, according to TASS. Russia has in recent months reported a series of attacks on its industrial and logistics infrastructure which it blamed on Ukraine.

No casualties have been reported, but traffic over the bridge has been suspended, the Russian Railways said, describing the incident as "illegal interference".

