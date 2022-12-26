Home / World News / Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base, local media outlets report

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base, local media outlets report

Published on Dec 26, 2022 06:56 AM IST

UKRAINE-CRISIS/BLASTS-ENGELS (URGENT):Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base - online media

Blasts were heard at Russia's Engels air base hundreds of miles from front lines in Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported early on Monday.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the blasts and Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that two explosions took place.

The Russian news outlet Baza reported, citing local residents, that air raid sirens were wailing and an explosion was heard.

