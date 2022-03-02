Blinken discusses Ukraine, US grant project in call with Nepal PM
Two days after Nepal’s parliament ratified a $500-million American grant project and a day after Nepal’s permanent representative to the United Nations took a stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) spoke to Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, highlighting 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)-Nepal compact, signed in 2017, is aimed at helping Nepal build electricity transmission lines, but it has been mired in controversy due to political opposition in Kathmandu as well as China’s explicit opposition to the project.
In fact a state department spokesperson told HT earlier this month that China was behind a “misinformation” campaign around the project, and confirmed that the US had told Nepali leaders that the failure to ratify the project by February 28 would affect bilateral relations.
Deuba, who is known, in Nepali political circles, to have friendly ties with the US establishment ever since his first stint as PM back in 1995, took the lead in pushing the ratification of the project, despite opposition from his coalition partners, particularly Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.
The MCC compact was ratified on Sunday with an interpretative declaration to allay apprehensions of critics that its provisions would supersede Nepal’s Constitution.
State department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement on Tuesday said that Blinken, in the call with Deuba, highlighted that this marked 75 years of diplomatic ties between the US and Nepal, and “noted” that Nepal’s decision to move forward with MCC would “allow electricity transmission and roads project to create jobs, infrastructure and improve the lives of” the people of Nepal.
The secretary also discussed “Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and premeditated attack on Ukraine and importance of respecting the UN charter’s principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states”, the statement said.
Deuba, in a post on Twitter, said that he discussed Nepal’s poverty alleviation, development and climate with Blinken, and told him that Nepal appreciates 75 years of US support to the country’s progress.
“We also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and our support for Ukrainian sovereignty,” the Nepalese prime minister said.
Separately, chair of the US Senate foreign relations committee Robert Menendez on Tuesday (local time) applauded Nepal for its decision to ratify the grant project.
“I applaud Nepal’s parliament for approving a compact with the US Millennium Challenge Corporation. This is a great opportunity to demonstrate the unwavering US commitment to building true partnerships in the region and to the prosperity of people of Nepal,” Menendez said in a post on Twitter.
-
‘Don’t you see?': Zelenskyy to Jews after Russians bomb Holocaust massacre site
On Tuesday, Russia switched to missile strikes as it showered them in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and capital Kyiv, causing several casualties. The strikes began in the morning, and later in the day, Russians bombed the primary television tower at the Babi Yar district in Kyiv due to which as many as five people were killed and five more wounded.
-
Where did Russia's air force go? Many stuff perplexing, say experts
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Experts had expected that Russia would use its full air force against Ukraine and are at their wits' end seeing Russia's risk-averse behaviour in the ongoing conflict.
-
Putin bans Russians from leaving the country with $10,000+ foreign currency
“Russian President Vladimir Putin has now signed a decree prohibiting Russians from leaving the country with more than USD 10,000 in foreign currency,” The Kyiv Independent tweeted.
-
Russian soldiers punching holes in their vehicles, crying: Reports
Russian troops invading Ukraine are suffering from low morale and many of them are sabotaging their vehicles, a Pentagon official has said, as reported by the New York Times. Apart from the drooping morale, the soldiers are also suffering from a shortage of resources, including food and fuel.
-
Russia escalates attacks on civilian areas ahead of 2nd round of talks: 5 points
Ukrainian city Zhytomyr came under attack after a Russian cruise missile hit residential areas of the city killing at least four people, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on his Telegram channel. This comes as Russia warned Ukraine of high-precision strikes.