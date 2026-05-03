‘Bloodbath’ note, ‘Mossad’ axes: Man held over alleged Nazi plot targeting Dutch princesses

A man suspected of planning an attack on two Dutch princesses was allegedly found with axes bearing disturbing inscriptions, according to prosecutors. The 33-year-old suspect is due to appear before a Netherlands court on Monday, May 4. A man was arrested over the alleged murder plot targeting Dutch Princesses Amalia and Alexia. (AP/AFP)

He was detained for allegedly plotting the murder of Princess Catharina-Amalia, 22, the heir to the Dutch throne, and her younger sister Princess Alexia, 20. They are the eldest daughters of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. They also have a younger sister, Princess Ariane.

A court order by prosecutors in The Hague said the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was suspected of planning an attack there in February.

The axes bore the words “Alexia,” “Mossad” (the Israeli spy agency) and the Nazi salute “Sieg Heil,” the court document order said, as per the Associated Press. The man also allegedly had a handwritten note containing the words “Amalia,” “Alexia” and “Bloodbath.”

The Dutch royal family, the House of Orange-Nassau, is historically Protestant and not Jewish.

The details have come around the same time the royal family took part in public celebrations for King’s Day in Dokkum city on April 27.