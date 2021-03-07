Bloody Sunday memorial to honour late US civil rights giants
- John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders who will be honored on Sunday.
The commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late US Rep. John Lewis.
The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will mark the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the day on March 7, 1965, that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten by law enforcement officers on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders who will be honored on Sunday.
Bloody Sunday became a turning point in the fight for voting rights. Footage of the beatings helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
This year’s commemoration comes as some states seek to roll back expanded early and mail-in voting access and efforts have been unsuccessful to restore a key section of the Voting Rights Act that required states with a history of discrimination to get federal approval for any changes to voting procedures.
“Those of us who are still living, particularly the young, need to take up the challenge and go forward because there is still so much to be done,” said former state Sen. Hank Sanders, one of the founders of the annual celebration.
The event typically brings thousands of people to Selma. However, most of the events are being held virtually this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The annual Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast will be held as a drive-in event. The Rev. Bernard LaFayette, Martin Luther King III and the founders of the group Black Voters Matter will speak at the breakfast.
President Joe Biden will appear via a pre-recorded message in which he will announce an executive order aimed at promoting voting access.
US Sen Raphael Warnock of Georgia and US Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina will also deliver remarks by video.
Lowery, a charismatic and fiery preacher, is often considered the dean of the civil rights veterans and led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in the 1940s and later joined forces with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1965, Vivian led dozens of marchers to a courthouse in Selma, confronting the local sheriff on the courthouse steps and telling him the marchers should be allowed to register to vote. The sheriff responded by punching Vivian in the head.
Boynton was arrested for entering the white part of a racially segregated bus station in Virginia, launching a chain reaction that ultimately helped to bring about the abolition of Jim Crow laws in the South. Boynton contested his conviction, and his appeal resulted in a US Supreme Court decision that prohibited bus station segregation.
His case inspired the Freedom Riders of 1961 — a group of young activists who went on bus rides throughout the South to test whether court-ruled desegregation was actually being enforced. They faced violence from white mobs and arrest by local authorities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran releases British-Iranian charity worker accused of spying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 : Row over NHS pay overshadows Boris Johnson’s push to open schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine as precaution after woman's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to mark 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting-rights order
- Democrats say the bill will help stifle voter suppression attempts, while Republicans have cast the bill as unwanted federal interference in states’ authority to conduct their own elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bloody Sunday memorial to honour late US civil rights giants
- John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders who will be honored on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where IS ruled, Pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild
- Pope Francis came to Iraq to encourage them to stay and help rebuild the country and restore what he called its “intricately designed carpet” of faith and ethnic groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil price to dictate market trend this week, say analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope visits Iraq's war-ravaged north, urges minority to stay despite instability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 injured, 1 dead as Lahore-bound passenger train derails
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Locals rush in with shovels after mountain made of gold-rich ores found in Congo
- A video was widely shared on social media in which dozens of villagers were seen using shovels and other tools to dig ores on a mountain to extract gold.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angela Merkel's bloc slumps in polls on German Covid-19 woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions, says Prez Rouhani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel in final phase of easing of coronavirus lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US must work with allies to counter Beijing's military threat: Analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump wants top Republican fundraising organizations to stop using his likeness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox