Blue Ghost makes a soft landing on Moon: 5 facts about ‘Ghost Riders in the Sky’

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander successfully touched down near Mons Latreille, a volcanic feature within Mare Crisium, a large basin in the Moon’s northeastern quadrant, on Sunday. This undated image released by Firefly Aerospace shows Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander taking an Earth selfie. (AFP)

As part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, Blue Ghost Mission 1 delivered 10 scientific and technological instruments to the lunar surface.

With NASA’s backing and support from the Artemis program, private companies are taking on a bigger role in lunar exploration, aiming to develop a sustainable lunar market.

Firefly became the second private company to achieve a soft Moon landing, following Houston-based Intuitive Machines, whose Odysseus lander made an uneven but successful touchdown last year. Previously, only five nations—the Soviet Union, the U.S., China, India, and Japan—had accomplished soft lunar landings.

Mare Crisium, once an ancient asteroid impact site, formed around 3 billion years ago when volcanic eruptions filled the basin with basaltic lava. Firefly’s payloads gathered crucial data on the Moon’s regolith, geophysical properties, and interactions between solar wind and Earth’s magnetic field.

