Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blue Ghost to land on Moon today: How much does it cost?

ByAshley Paul
Mar 02, 2025 12:47 PM IST

Blue Ghost Mission 1 is a multi-million dollar mission that will land on Moon's ‘unexplored surface’ today.

US-based Firefly Aerospace will be landing its Blue Ghost Mission 1 on the near side of the Moon on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at about 12:20 pm. The Blue Ghost lander is headed to Mare Crisium, a flat plain formed from lava that filled and hardened inside a 345-mile-wide crater carved by an ancient asteroid impact.

The Blue Ghost Mission 1 is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.(AFP Photo/Firefly Aerospace)
The Blue Ghost Mission 1 is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.(AFP Photo/Firefly Aerospace)

The mission is part of US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

Also read: US spaceship Blue Ghost to attempt daring landing on Moon's ‘unexplored surface’ today

How much does the Blue Ghost Mission 1 cost?

NASA had awarded Firefly a contract worth $93.3 million to deliver a total of 10 NASA-sponsored science and technology demonstration payloads to the Moon.

According to a report in The New York Times, NASA will pay $101.5 million to Firefly if all 10 payloads reach the lunar surface safely and a little less if the mission fails.

Blue Ghost Mission 1: Details

The mission was launched on January 15, 2025 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center along with Japanese space agency JAXA's Resilience (Hakuto M2) mission.

Also read: Passport rules change: Who will be affected? All you need to know

Blue Ghost went into orbit around the Moon on February 13. After a successful landing, the lander will conduct surface operations through one lunar daylight period (which is equivalent to roughly 14 days) and for some time after local sunset.

Specifications of Blue Ghost lander

The Blue Ghost lander consists of a box-shaped structural framework and four landing legs. It has two decks for mounting equipment and a 155 kg payload capacity.

Power is provided by solar panels that can be mounted on the sides of the spacecraft or deployed so they can protrude above the top deck, depending on the orientation of the spacecraft and the Sun.

Also read: 'I am the Byju of BYJU'S': Raveendran, CEO of bankrupt edtech demands probe into EY-Glas Trust ‘collusion’

The arrays provide 450 W nominal power and a peak of 650 W.

Thermal control is obtained using heat pipes, radiators, multi-layer insulation, and active heaters.

Communications at the surface allow 6 Mbps downlink average, 10 Mbps peak, and 0.2 kbps uplink average, 2 kbps peak.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On