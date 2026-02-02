Bodily harm, possession of knife: Son of Norway's crown princess detained days before rape, assault trial

Days ahead of his assault trial later this week, Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's crown princess, has been detained by the Norwegian police over fresh criminal allegations. The new allegations include suspicion of causing bodily harm and wielding a knife among others. The case against the son of Norway's crown princess, Hoiby, began back in 2024 when police named him a suspect in the case of physical assault against a woman (AFP File Photo)

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29-year-old son of Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, was detained on Sunday.

What the fresh allegations ? According to the police, Hoiby was apprehended on several allegations, including suspicion of causing bodily harm, wielding a knife and violating a restraining order, news agency Reuters reported.

Following the allegations, police reportedly said they would seek permission from a judge to keep Hoiby in their custody for the next four weeks.

So far, he has been awaiting the trial, which begins on Tuesday, for earlier four counts of rape, domestic violence, assault and drug possession, among others. With these new allegations, Hoiby could face additional charges on top of the 38 counts he currently face.

What were the earlier charges ? The case against Hoiby began back in 2024 when police named him a suspect in the case of physical assault against a woman with whom he had been in a relationship.

Following the charges, he admitted to causing bodily harm while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol. He also admitted to damaging her apartment and said that he “regrets his actions.”

While Hoiby has admitted to these lesser charges, he has not admitted criminal guilt for the charges of rape and domestic violence, report said citing his lawyer. If proven, the charges carry a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years. The crown princess's son plans on giving a detailed explanation of the crimes during his trial, which is due to last until March 19.

Hoiby is the Crown Princess's son from her past marriage. Following the charges last year, the royal family distanced themselves from Hoiby. However, they also stated that the family will continue their duties and “it is up to Norway's courts to decide the outcome.”

(With agency inputs)