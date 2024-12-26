Bodycam footage shows distressing aftermath of Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan

Bodycam footage of Kazakh rescuers showed the distressing scenes at the site of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Kazakhstan's Aktau on Wednesday, an incident in which 38 people died. Emergency specialists work at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan December 25, 2024. (via REUTERS)

The Embraer 190 jet, traveling from Azerbaijan's Baku to Grozny in Russia, crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after reportedly being rerouted due to fog.

The plane, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing, with 29 survivors rescued by authorities.

The aircraft was supposed to fly northwest from Baku to Grozny but instead flew across the Caspian Sea and went down near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

A footage from a bodycam installed on one of the rescuers shared by Russian media outlet RT captured the aftermath of plane crash, showing firefighters rushing towards the flight to extinguish fire at the accident spot.

The video showed remains of the aircraft and belongings, pieces of clothing seemingly of those on board the ill-fated aircraft scattered on the ground.

The Kazakh transport ministry said the plane was carrying 37 nationals from Azerbaijan, six from Kazakhstan, three from Kyrgyzstan and 16 from Russia.

The plane's course on the Flight Radar website showed it flying away from its normal route, crossing the Caspian Sea and then circling over the area where it eventually crashed near Aktau.

Footage taken by passengers

Among the purported videos of the crash surfacing on social media one was taken by a passenger aboard the Azerbaijan Airlines flight, capturing the terrifying moments before and after the mishap, revealing the chaotic scenes inside the aircraft.

Another video circulating on social media captured a man praying moments before the crash as sounds of panic and the roar of the plane’s engine fill the background.

This video, which is over a minute long, has not been independently verified by HT.com.