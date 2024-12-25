Azerbaijan Airlines plane on way to Russia crashes near Kazakhstan's Aktau, dozens feared dead

Six passengers survived while dozens were feared dead after a plane carrying over 105 people crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, reports said on Wednesday, citing Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry. The plane reportedly crashed near the Aktau airport. The plane reportedly crashed near the Aktau airport in Kazakhstan(X/@BNONews)

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya but was rerouted due to fog in Grozny, Russian news agencies said.

Six passengers survived in the plane crash, Kazakhstan authorities said.

Purported visuals, claimed to be of the crash, surfaced on social media, showing an aircraft crashing to the ground and turning into a fireball.

Other visuals showed first responders near the broken remains of the plane, seemingly trying to retrieve survivors.

Some reports said the Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 was carrying 105 passengers and five crew members, however, there was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan Airlines on the crash.

In another recent deadly plane crash, 10 people died on Sunday after a small aircraft crashed into a Brazilian town that's popular with tourists. The 10 deceased were passengers and crew on board.

More than a dozen people on the ground were injured in the incident, Brazil's Civil Defence Agency said.

The agency in a post on X said the plane hit the chimney of a home and then the second floor of a building before crashing into a mobile phone shop in a largely residential neighbourhood of Gramado. More than a dozen people who were on the ground were taken to hospitals with injuries including smoke inhalation, with two said to be in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Local media reported that the passengers were members of the same family and were travelling to Sao Paulo state from another town in Rio Grande do Sul state.