Boeing expresses condolences as Jeju Air tragedy claims 94 lives in South Korea

Aerospace company Boeing on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea's Muan. The plane with 181 on board skidded off the runway and exploded, killing 179 passengers. Fire and smoke rise from the tail section of a Jeju Air Boeing 7C2216 aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport.(AFP)

“We are in contact with Jeju Air regarding flight 2216 and stand ready to support them. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew,” Boeing said in its statement.

At Muan International Airport in South Korea, a Jeju Air aircraft 7C2216 carrying 175 passengers and six crew members slammed into a wall after driving off the runway, according to the Yonhap news agency. Only two people made out alive.

The aircraft was on its way back from Thailand to Muan International Airport in South Korea. Footage of thick pillows of black smoke rising from the burning jet was broadcast by local TV stations.

The CEO of Jeju Air, expressed regret to the plane disaster victims. According to Reuters, CEO Kim E-bae stated at a media briefing that providing aid to the grieving was a top priority. Choi Sang-mok, the acting president of South Korea, visited the scene of the Jeju Air incident at Muan International Airport to examine the reaction.

"No words of consolation will be enough for the families who have suffered such a tragedy," he said. Choi has pledged to provide grieving families with full government assistance.

Kim E-bae, the CEO of Jeju Air, formally apologised on the company's website. “First, we bow our heads in apology to everyone who has trusted Jeju Air. At approximately 9:03 AM on 29 December, flight 7C2216 from Bangkok to Muan caught fire while landing at Muan International Airport. Above all, we express our deepest condolences and apologies to the families of the passengers who lost their lives in this accident. At present, the cause of the accident is difficult to determine, and we must await the official investigation results from the relevant government agencies," he said.

"Regardless of the cause, as CEO, I feel profound responsibility for this incident. Jeju Air will do everything possible to promtly manage this accident and support the families of those aboard. We will also do our utmost to determine the cause of the accident in cooperation with the government. Once again, we pray for those who lost their lives in this accident and offer our deepest apologies to their bereaved families," he added.