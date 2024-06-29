 Bolivian general who led failed coup charged with terrorism, gets 6 months pre-trial detention | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bolivian general who led failed coup charged with terrorism, gets 6 months pre-trial detention

Reuters |
Jun 29, 2024 06:57 AM IST

Before being arrested on Wednesday, Zuniga led military units to gather in the main square of capital La Paz, home to the presidential palace and Congress.

Detained Bolivian general Juan Jose Zuniga was ordered to six months "preventive detention" for his role leading a failed coup against the government earlier in the week, a top prosecutor said on Friday.

Military Mario Mauricio Cabiedes, Waldir Mamani Higalgo, Luis Domingo Balanza, Miguel fernando Iriarte, Leonel Elio Sanjines, Julio Omar Buitrago and Roman Caba Cosio are escorted by policemen following their arrest(AFP)
Military Mario Mauricio Cabiedes, Waldir Mamani Higalgo, Luis Domingo Balanza, Miguel fernando Iriarte, Leonel Elio Sanjines, Julio Omar Buitrago and Roman Caba Cosio are escorted by policemen following their arrest(AFP)

The Attorney General's Office requested the six months detention and said other government bodies, including the Defense Ministry and Interior Ministry, supported the request "due to the importance and seriousness of the events that occurred," state prosecutor Cesar Siles said.

"This preventive detention that the judge is ordering will undoubtedly set a precedent and a good signal so that this investigation can continue to advance," Siles added.

Before being arrested on Wednesday, Zuniga led military units to gather in the main square of capital La Paz, home to the presidential palace and Congress. An armored vehicle rammed a palace door to allow soldiers to rush into the building.

Zuniga has been handed a terrorism charge, which carries 15-20 years in prison, Siles said, as well as a charge for an armed uprising, which carries a sentence of 5-15 years.

Zuniga has said he was following an order from President Luis Arce, who has denied having any involvement in or prior knowledge of Zuniga's operation.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / World News / Bolivian general who led failed coup charged with terrorism, gets 6 months pre-trial detention
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On