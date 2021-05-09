‘Bomb attack on ex-Maldives President linked to Islamic extremists’

A top official in the Maldives said on Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion that critically wounded former president Mohamed Nasheed earlier this week, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.

Hospital officials said on Saturday that Nasheed, 53, was conscious and no longer needed breathing support, but remains in an intensive care unit after initial life-saving surgeries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs.

Prosecutor general Hussain Shameem told reporters that investigators still don’t know which extremist group was behind Thursday’s attack. Police announced that two men were arrested in connection with the attack, and released a photo of a person they said is the main fugitive suspect. No group has claimed responsibility.