Home / World News / Bomb blasts outside Yangon Insein prison kills eight, 18 wounded

Bomb blasts outside Yangon Insein prison kills eight, 18 wounded

world news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 03:08 PM IST

Yangon Insein Prison: The blasts hit a crowd lining up to drop off parcels for inmates at Insein Prison on Wednesday morning.

Yangon Insein Prison: Entrance of Insein prison in Yangon.(AFP)
Yangon Insein Prison: Entrance of Insein prison in Yangon.(AFP)
AFP |

At least two bombs exploded outside a prison in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Wednesday, killing eight people and wounding 18, the junta said.

The blasts hit a crowd lining up to drop off parcels for inmates at Insein Prison on Wednesday morning, the junta's information team said in a statement, without specifying exactly how many explosions had occurred.

The junta said "terrorists" were responsible.

Local media, citing prison officials, said at least three prison staff were among the dead.

Read more: Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations’, Joe Biden says, then explains why

Pictures in local media purporting to capture the aftermath showed what appeared to be bloodstains on the floor around a counter, and shattered windows behind.

According to a witness, security forces locked down the area around the sprawling, colonial-era prison, which rights groups say holds hundreds of prisoners detained by the junta in its crackdown on dissent.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a coup last year.

Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up across the country to fight the junta.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
myanmar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out