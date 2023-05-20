Home / World News / UK ex-PM Boris Johnson to welcome 8th child soon

UK ex-PM Boris Johnson to welcome 8th child soon

PTI |
May 20, 2023 02:29 PM IST

Boris Johnson and his current wife Carrie will become parents for the third time soon, the UK's ex-PM's wife announced on Instagram.

The wife of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, on Friday took to social media to announce that she is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an event in London.(via REUTERS)
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an event in London.(via REUTERS)

Posting on her Instagram, Boris Johnson's wife said: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can't wait to meet this little one.

“Wilf is very excited about being a big brother again, and has been chattering about it non-stop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming... She soon will!”

Also Read| Boris Johnson buys mansion worth $4.7million amid ‘low salary’ row: Report

Wilf, born in April 2020, and Romy, born in December 2021, are 35-year-old Carrie and 58-year-old Boris Johnson's other two children.

The new baby will be Boris Johnson's eighth child, as he has four children with Indian-origin former wife Marina Wheeler, a child born in 2009 after an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, and the two with his current wife Carrie — whom he married in May 2021.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram boris johnson
instagram boris johnson
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out