UK ex-PM Boris Johnson to welcome 8th child soon

The wife of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, on Friday took to social media to announce that she is pregnant with the couple’s third child. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an event in London.(via REUTERS)

Posting on her Instagram, Boris Johnson's wife said: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can't wait to meet this little one.

“Wilf is very excited about being a big brother again, and has been chattering about it non-stop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming... She soon will!”

Wilf, born in April 2020, and Romy, born in December 2021, are 35-year-old Carrie and 58-year-old Boris Johnson's other two children.

The new baby will be Boris Johnson's eighth child, as he has four children with Indian-origin former wife Marina Wheeler, a child born in 2009 after an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, and the two with his current wife Carrie — whom he married in May 2021.