Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / No Boris Johnson, please: MPs not keen on former UK PM's political comeback

No Boris Johnson, please: MPs not keen on former UK PM's political comeback

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:58 AM IST

Boris Johnson: Several Tory MPs have expressed opposition to Boris Johnson’s return, calling it to be the “end of the Conservative party”.

Boris Johnson In UK PM Race: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks, at Gatwick Airport, near London, Britain.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Boris Johnson has hinted at a return to 10 Downing Street following UK prime minister's Liz Truss resignation. But several top Conservative party leaders are trying to thwart his attempts to run again for the leadership race, a report said.

Several Tory MPs have expressed opposition to Boris Johnson’s return, calling it to be the “end of the Conservative party”, in case he makes a comeback, Guardian reported.

“It would be the end for me. I know others who feel the same. The party has already left us behind. If Johnson returned, I would find it impossible to continue,” a former minister was quoted by Guardian as saying.

Read more: Boris Johnson- planning return to PM post- ‘booed’ on flight back to UK: Report

Conservative MP Roger Gale even threatened to resign as the Tory whip if Boris Johnson became UK's prime minister once again with others saying that they would consider commitment to the party.

Some Tory party members are said to be pushing for an early general election rather than have scandal-hit Boris Johnson as the leader of their party, Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson who returned to London from a holiday after Liz Truss' resignation, held secret talks with Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, another top contender for the PM post. Boris Johnson's team has said that it has privately secured the support of the 100 MPs necessary for entering the race but only 55 MPs have backed Boris Johnson in public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
boris johnson uk pm rishi sunak
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP