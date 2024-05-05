Brazil floods: Over 57 killed, 70k displaced amid heavy rain and landslides | Top points

Heavy rain in Brazil triggered raging floods and mudslides in several cities, killing over 57 people and forcing 70,000 out of their homes, the country's civil defense agency said on Saturday. Dozens of people still remain missing due to the heavy flooding in Brazil, while 74 people were left injured. The water levels in Rio Grande do Sul rose fast, putting a strain on the dams and drainage systems in the city, as well as hampering business in the economically important city of Porto Alegre. Heavy rains in Brazil triggered mudslides and floods in multiple cities (Photo by Carlos Fabal / AFP)(AFP)

According to the data mentioned in the civil defence reports of Brazil, over 370 people are missing due to the heavy flooding and landslides in the country. The floods, in totality, impacted 281 municipalities in the country.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Guaiba River, which flows through the city, is at a historic high of 5.04 meters (16.5 feet), well above the 4.76 meters that had stood as a record since the devastating 1941 floods.

Brazil floods: Top points

Nearly 70,000 people have been forced out of their homes amid deadly flooding, mudslides and torrential storms in southern Brazil, with the major city of Porto Alegre particularly hard-hit.

The heavy rain in Brazil over the week triggered a deluge in Rio Grande do Sul, sharing borders with Uruguay and Argentina, eventually causing landslides, mudslides and the partial collapse of a dam. Another dam at a hydroelectric plant is under strain and faces the threat of collapsing.

The international airport in Porto Alegre has suspended all international flights due to the severe conditions of the city. The Guaiba River spilled over onto the roads, inundating streets.

Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite said his state -- normally one of Brazil's most prosperous -- would need a "Marshall Plan" of heavy investment to rebuild after the catastrophe.

The authorities have warned the citizens that the situation “is likely to get worse”, with waters starting to overtop a dike along another local river, the Gravatai. People have been asked to ration their water and food supplies as four out of the six water treatment plants in the city are now closed.

Residential areas were underwater, with roads destroyed and bridges swept away by powerful currents. Roughly, a third of the displaced have been brought to shelters set up in sports centers, schools and other facilities.

(With inputs from AFP)