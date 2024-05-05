At least 56 people killed, several displaced due to floods in Brazil

At least 56 people were killed due to torrential rains, followed by floods and mudslides in Brazil, forcing thousands of people out of their homes, reported Al Jazeera citing the government. Residents evacuate from a neighborhood flooded by heavy rains, in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.(AP)

Rescue operations are underway as emergency responders race against time to locate survivors trapped amidst the debris of collapsed homes, bridges, and roads.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The surge in water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul is straining dams and threatening the metropolis of Porto Alegre, the country's civil defence agency said, according to Al Jazeera.

Governor Eduardo Leite declared a state of emergency as the region grapples with the aftermath of the catastrophic weather event.

"We are dealing with the worst disaster in [our] history," Governor Leite lamented, acknowledging the grim reality that the death toll is expected to rise further as rescue efforts continue, as reported by Al Jazeera.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged full support to the affected region, assuring that "there will be no lack of human or material resources" to alleviate the suffering caused by the extreme weather conditions.

Videos| 'Month's rain in 24 hours' in Brazil's Rio: Cars float, roads sink amid floods

Forecasters have issued warnings of further peril, as the state's main Guaiba river is anticipated to reach alarming levels, exacerbating the existing crisis. Entire communities have been cut off, with infrastructure severely compromised by the relentless downpour.

The dire situation has prompted authorities to urge residents to evacuate from high-risk areas near rivers and hillsides susceptible to mudslides. Access to basic amenities such as drinking water has been disrupted, leaving hundreds of thousands without essential services.

The catastrophic floods and mudslides are part of a pattern of extreme weather events plaguing South America's largest country.

Experts attribute the heightened frequency of such disasters to the impacts of climate change, which have been exacerbated by a recent cold front sweeping across the south and southeast regions following a period of intense heat, Al Jazeera reported.