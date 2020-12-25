e-paper
Home / World News / Brazil president Bolsonaro takes shot at Chinese vaccine

Brazil president Bolsonaro takes shot at Chinese vaccine

Brazil so far has no agreements to import vaccine made by American companies Pfizer or Moderna, which have been approved by US and other nations.

world Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 06:51 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Rio de Janeiro
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said “the efficacy of that vaccine of Sao Paulo seems to be very low,” though he gave nothing specific.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said “the efficacy of that vaccine of Sao Paulo seems to be very low,” though he gave nothing specific.(REUTERS)
         

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has used his Christmas message to cast more doubt on a coronavirus vaccine purchased by one of the country’s states from the Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac.

In his live broadcast on social media Thursday, Bolsonaro said “the efficacy of that vaccine of Sao Paulo seems to be very low,” though he gave nothing specific.

Sao Paulo health authorities have not presented complete trial results a week after announcing that there were encouraging phase three studies on the shot’s effectiveness.

Brazil so far has no agreements to import vaccine made by American companies Pfizer or Moderna, which have been approved by US and other nations. It has a deal to secure up to 100 million doses of the potential vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.

