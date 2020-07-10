Brazil press body sues Jair Bolsonaro for removing mask at media interaction

world

The Brazilian Press Association on Thursday filed a criminal complaint to the Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro, after he took off his mask in a televised interview in which he announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Bolsonaro made his announcement on Tuesday. Broadcasters pulled journalists off the job after they were exposed to Bolsonaro in the interview, quarantining them until they test negative.

In its complaint, the press association alleged that Bolsonaro had committed at least two crimes related to putting someone’s life or health at imminent risk and failing to prevent the spread of an infectious disease.

The press body sought its complaint be sent to the attorney general’s office to decide on whether there were grounds to proceed with a criminal probe.

Bolsonaro, 65, is in quarantine. The former army captain has a prickly relationship with journalists, often alleging unfair treatment and quick to label critical coverage as fake news.