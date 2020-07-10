e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Brazil press body sues Jair Bolsonaro for removing mask at media interaction

Brazil press body sues Jair Bolsonaro for removing mask at media interaction

Bolsonaro made his announcement on Tuesday. Broadcasters pulled journalists off the job after they were exposed to Bolsonaro in the interview, quarantining them until they test negative.

world Updated: Jul 10, 2020 04:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
In its complaint, the press association alleged that Bolsonaro had committed at least two crimes related to putting someone’s life or health at imminent risk and failing to prevent the spread of an infectious disease.
In its complaint, the press association alleged that Bolsonaro had committed at least two crimes related to putting someone’s life or health at imminent risk and failing to prevent the spread of an infectious disease.(REUTERS)
         

The Brazilian Press Association on Thursday filed a criminal complaint to the Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro, after he took off his mask in a televised interview in which he announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Bolsonaro made his announcement on Tuesday. Broadcasters pulled journalists off the job after they were exposed to Bolsonaro in the interview, quarantining them until they test negative.

In its complaint, the press association alleged that Bolsonaro had committed at least two crimes related to putting someone’s life or health at imminent risk and failing to prevent the spread of an infectious disease.

The press body sought its complaint be sent to the attorney general’s office to decide on whether there were grounds to proceed with a criminal probe.

Bolsonaro, 65, is in quarantine. The former army captain has a prickly relationship with journalists, often alleging unfair treatment and quick to label critical coverage as fake news.

tags
top news
Bihar battalion to move out of LAC position
Bihar battalion to move out of LAC position
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Canadian report flags ISI using pro-Khalistan elements for terror acts in India
Canadian report flags ISI using pro-Khalistan elements for terror acts in India
War, terror failed to stop Parliament but coronavirus poses new challenge
War, terror failed to stop Parliament but coronavirus poses new challenge
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Sero survey hints at a high infection rate in Delhi
Sero survey hints at a high infection rate in Delhi
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Charlize Theron interview: Old Guard star reveals advice she’d give her younger self
Charlize Theron interview: Old Guard star reveals advice she’d give her younger self
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In