Brazil surpasses India in confirmed Covid-19 cases, death toll over 275,000

Over the past 24 hours, the Latin American country has registered 85,663 new Covid-19 cases, with the total number has reached 11,363,389. India, which previously came second, has recorded 11,308,846 coronavirus cases.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Within the same period of time, the death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 2,216 to 275,105 people. (Representative Image)(AFP)

Brazil comes now second in terms of the number of the confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll from Covvid-19 in the country has surpassed 275,000 people, the national Ministry of Health said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Latin American country has registered 85,663 new Covid-19 cases, with the total number has reached 11,363,389. India, which previously came second, has recorded 11,308,846 coronavirus cases.

The United States is the worst-hit nation with more than 29.32 million Covid-19 patients.

Within the same period of time, the death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 2,216 to 275,105 people.

