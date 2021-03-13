Brazil surpasses India in confirmed Covid-19 cases, death toll over 275,000

Brazil comes now second in terms of the number of the confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll from Covvid-19 in the country has surpassed 275,000 people, the national Ministry of Health said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Latin American country has registered 85,663 new Covid-19 cases, with the total number has reached 11,363,389. India, which previously came second, has recorded 11,308,846 coronavirus cases.

The United States is the worst-hit nation with more than 29.32 million Covid-19 patients.

Within the same period of time, the death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 2,216 to 275,105 people.