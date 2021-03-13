Brazil surpasses India in confirmed Covid-19 cases, death toll over 275,000
Brazil comes now second in terms of the number of the confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll from Covvid-19 in the country has surpassed 275,000 people, the national Ministry of Health said.
Over the past 24 hours, the Latin American country has registered 85,663 new Covid-19 cases, with the total number has reached 11,363,389. India, which previously came second, has recorded 11,308,846 coronavirus cases.
The United States is the worst-hit nation with more than 29.32 million Covid-19 patients.
Within the same period of time, the death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 2,216 to 275,105 people.
The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
Several hundred people gathered at the Christchurch Arena for the remembrance service, which was also livestreamed. A similar service planned for last year was canceled at short notice due to the sudden spread of the coronavirus.
Six days before Donald Trump left office last year, his administration cemented its trade war legacy against Beijing with a series of announcements targeting Chinese firms including Xiaomi, state oil giant CNOOC, and social media darling TikTok.
