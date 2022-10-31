Home / World News / Brazil voting was not slowed by police stopping busses, elections chief says

Brazil voting was not slowed by police stopping busses, elections chief says

world news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:20 AM IST

Brazil Election: Questions arose over the integrity of the vote amid reports that Brazil's federal highway police was conducting illegal roadblocks.

Brazil Election: Merchandise supporting Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's former president, at a vendor's stand.(Bloomberg)
Brazil Election: Merchandise supporting Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's former president, at a vendor's stand.(Bloomberg)
Reuters |

Voting in Brazil's presidential election was not slowed by police stopping busses, Superior Electoral Court chief Alexandre de Moraes said on Sunday, adding that poll stations would not close later than usual due to such police operations.

Read more: Jair Bolsonaro or Lula? Brazil's runoff underway amid voter suppression concerns

Questions arose over the integrity of the vote amid reports that Brazil's federal highway police was conducting illegal roadblocks of buses carrying voters across the northeast region where Lula's support is strongest.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil
brazil

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out