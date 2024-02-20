Brazil President ‘persona non grata’ in Israel after ‘Hitler’ remark on Gaza war | 10 points

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's recent comparison of Israel's military actions in Gaza to the Holocaust has ignited a diplomatic standoff between Brazil and Israel, escalating tensions and prompting swift reactions from both sides. The controversy unfolded on Sunday when President Lula, speaking to reporters at the African Union summit in Ethiopia, remarked that the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip was not merely a war but a genocide, drawing parallels to the atrocities committed by Hitler against the Jewish people during the Holocaust. (Also Read: Israel uncovers Hamas data centre under UN agency HQ in Gaza)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.(AFP)