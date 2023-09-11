News / World News / Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to be hospitalized for two operations

Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to be hospitalized for two operations

Reuters |
Sep 11, 2023 07:26 PM IST

Jair Bolsonaro:

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro will be admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital on Monday to undergo two surgical procedures related to a 2018 stabbing, he told Reuters late on Sunday.

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro(Reuters)
Bolsonaro said he will undergo procedures to correct a hiatus hernia and a deviated septum. A third operation to correct his intestine, that was also expected this month, has been rescheduled by doctors.

"The third one is for October or November," Bolsonaro told Reuters.

The surgeries will take place at the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo where Bolsonaro underwent preparatory examinations last month.

The ex-president's operations will be on Tuesday. He will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday if no complications arise.

Since 2018 Bolsonaro has had at least six operations, some directly linked to when he was stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning for the presidency in September 2018.

Bolsonaro has meanwhile been facing multiple criminal probes that could result in prison sentences. On Saturday, Brazil's Supreme Court authorized a cooperation deal between one of his former aides and the country's Federal Police.

