Brazil's Lula da Silva widens lead over Jair Bolsonaro in polls

Published on Oct 26, 2022 05:22 PM IST

Brazil Elections: Former President Lula has 48% of voter support, up from last week's 47%, while Bolsonaro remains at 42%.

Brazil Elections: Towels with the images of Brazilian president and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro and former President (2003-2010) and presidential cadidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro has widened to six percentage points less than one week ahead of a runoff vote, a poll by Genial/Quaest showed on Wednesday.

Former President Lula has 48% of voter support, up from last week's 47%, while Bolsonaro remains at 42%.

The second round of Brazil's presidential election is scheduled to happen on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Pollsters were widely criticized after the first-round vote for significantly underestimating support for Bolsonaro.

The survey by pollster Genial/Quaest interviewed 2,000 people between Oct. 23 and 25 and has a margin of error of two percentage points.

brazil jair bolsonaro
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
