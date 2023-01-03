Home / World News / Brazil's president Lula pays last respects at football great Pele's coffin

Brazil's president Lula pays last respects at football great Pele's coffin

Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:32 PM IST

Brazil: Lula's inauguration ceremony began with a minute's silence for Pele.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva paid his last respects Tuesday to football legend Pele, attending his wake in the southeastern city of Santos, where the icon first dazzled the world with his talent.

Lula, who took office Sunday in a ceremony that began with a minute's silence for Pele, paused before the coffin of the man widely considered the greatest footballer of all time and embraced his widow and other family members inside Santos's Vila Belmiro stadium.

