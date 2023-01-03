Brazil's president Lula pays last respects at football great Pele's coffin

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva paid his last respects Tuesday to football legend Pele, attending his wake in the southeastern city of Santos, where the icon first dazzled the world with his talent.

Lula, who took office Sunday in a ceremony that began with a minute's silence for Pele, paused before the coffin of the man widely considered the greatest footballer of all time and embraced his widow and other family members inside Santos's Vila Belmiro stadium.

