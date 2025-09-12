Brazil's Supreme Court sentences ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison in coup plot case

Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced firebrand ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison after convicting him of plotting a coup. Brazilian ex-President Jair Bolsonaro(AP File)

The 70-year-old risks spending the rest of his life behind bars after four out of five judges voted to convict him of plotting to overthrow Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated him in the 2022 presidential election. The far-right politician was guilty on five counts.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the conviction and said that he was “very unhappy” with it. Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House, he said he always found Bolsonaro to be “outstanding.”

The conviction, he added, is “very bad for Brazil.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio took a different tone and said that Washington will "respond to the unjust” verdict without specifying what that response would be.

Lawyers for Bolsonaro have said they will appeal the verdict to the full Supreme Court of 11 justices. The 70-year-old former president, who has denied any wrongdoing, is currently under house arrest.

Jair Bolsonaro’s trial got renewed attention after Donald Trump linked a 50 percent tariff on imported Brazilian goods to his ally’s legal situation, calling it a “ witch hunt.” Observers say the Trump administration might announce new sanctions against Brazil after the trial, further straining the fragile diplomatic relations between the two countries.